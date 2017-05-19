Local police arrest wanted Myrtle Beach man after pursuit

Horry County police arrested Donald Yates III, 19, of Myrtle Beach on Thursday, who was wanted for two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to a police report.
U.S. Marshals Task Force, assisted by Horry County Narcotics, attempted to take Yates III into custody in the BI-LO parking lot along 38th Avenue North when he fled in a vehicle.
Officers pursued Yates III down Little River Road in Myrtle Beach. Yates III then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. He was quickly located and arrested in the woods off of Little River Road.
Yates III was taken to jail by the Myrtle Beach Police Department, who had warrants out for his arrest as well.
