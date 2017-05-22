Atlantic Beach Bikefest, 5 things to know if you go

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:12 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 5.22 Pause 2:34 Generation gap spreads from Atlantic Beach to Myrtle Beach at Bikefest 2:10 NAACP offers new traffic plan for Bikefest; city sees too many issues with plan 1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe 1:13 Flaunt Girls perform for Bike Rally crowd 0:33 Hard Rock Cafe pyramid demolished 4:48 Rained out in Myrtle Beach? Try these indoor alternatives 0:31 Shooting Suspect Detained on Hawthorne Lane 1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping 1:21 The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Thirty-five years ago Atlantic Beach Bikefest started across a few blocks in Atlantic Beach. Now, the annual Memorial Day weekend event spreads miles across Myrtle Beach. While the old-timers prefer the quaint gathering up north, younger crowds are drawn to the party atmosphere of Myrtle Beach. With more restrictions and police as a result of Bikefest's growth, festival goers both young and old react to how bike week has changed. Jessica Koscielniak McClatchy

Thirty-five years ago Atlantic Beach Bikefest started across a few blocks in Atlantic Beach. Now, the annual Memorial Day weekend event spreads miles across Myrtle Beach. While the old-timers prefer the quaint gathering up north, younger crowds are drawn to the party atmosphere of Myrtle Beach. With more restrictions and police as a result of Bikefest's growth, festival goers both young and old react to how bike week has changed. Jessica Koscielniak McClatchy