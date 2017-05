facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:38 St. James girls memorialized at service after Bay Road crash Pause 1:56 Football players teach elementary school kids about leadership, peer pressure 2:10 NAACP offers new traffic plan for Bikefest; city sees too many issues with plan 0:44 Robert Eckert participates in the 2016 Myrtle Beach Bike Week Fall Rally 0:57 Atlantic Beach roars to life as Bikefest begins 2:34 Generation gap spreads from Atlantic Beach to Myrtle Beach at Bikefest 0:31 Shooting Suspect Detained on Hawthorne Lane 1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping 1:41 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 5.19 2:40 Get an inside look at the new Wahlburgers at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach SC Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Your most accurate and dependable daily and extended Myrtle Beach weather forecast from our friends at WPDE. WPDE

Your most accurate and dependable daily and extended Myrtle Beach weather forecast from our friends at WPDE. WPDE