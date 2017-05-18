Myrtle Beach officials send plan for new 21st Ave retail center back to drawing board

The initial design for a new retail center located along U.S. 17 Bypass and 21st Avenue North was not approved by the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board Thursday afternoon.
The center, owned by Burroughs & Chapin, would bring a new Hobby Lobby, Burlington, Academy Sports and Outdoors and more to the area.
“I’m getting a strip center of the 80s feeling,” said chairman Larry Bragg of the initial design, stating that it needed more detail.
“Burroughs & Chapin has the time, the money and the resources to create a ‘wow’ factor,” he said.
Burroughs & Chapin refused to comment on the plans on this time.
Plans for the center show five big box stores, along with independent retail spots and two spaces for restaurants.
“The last thing we would need is two of the tenants to move out and it take a couple of years to get new ones,” said Bragg. “It gets tainted.”
The center will be located at the old Phillips Seafood restaurant next to Myrtle Waves and the Hollywood Wax Museum.
“I’m looking at this as a valiant first effort,” said Bragg.
It is unclear at this time when new plans will be reviewed by the board.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
