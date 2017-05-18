New cafe, toy store and more coming to Barefoot Landing

Barefoot Landing is adding new businesses.
The new stores include Antica Murrina, The Towel Company, IQ Toys and Café de Paris, according to a press release.
Café de Paris, situated between Christmas Mouse and Tara Grinna Swimwear, features a light menu selection and a range of coffees and baked goods.
Antica Murrina, located next to Chico's, is a jewelry boutique featuring Murano Glass jewelry from Venice that combines the traditional Murano glass work with modern and creative expressions typical of the jewels of the world according to the release.
The Towel Company, situated across from Beach House, offers shoppers colorful, Bohemian cotton towels for outdoor and indoor use.
IQ Toys, located next to Johnny Rockets, sells toys, games and gifts with education in mind.
Burroughs and Chapin, the company that owns Barefoot Landing, also recently announced a walkable, waterfront restaurant district called Dockside Village, featuring Lucy Buffett's LuLu's, coming in 2018.
"We welcome these new experiences as we continue to enhance the natural beauty along with the character and charm of Barefoot Landing, creating an exceptional, one-of-a-kind shopping, dining and entertainment destination delivering excitement for all to enjoy," said Burroughs and Chapin marketing director Melissa Armstrong in the press release.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
