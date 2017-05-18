Woman struck by car while walking down North Myrtle Beach street

A 67-year-old woman was injured Tuesday morning after she was struck by a vehicle while walking down a North Myrtle Beach street.
Officers were called about 7 a.m. to the scene of an apparent hit-and-run at the intersection of Duffy Street and 30th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach, according to a police report.
Police found the woman lying on the ground in a yard - her left leg injured. She told officers she was walking northbound next to the roadway when she was hit from behind by an unknown vehicle.
Authorities believe the driver kept going northbound after striking her, and police noted there was nothing at the scene to help identify the vehicle. Officers also believe the vehicle sits low to the ground based on the victim’s injuries, and authorities also think the vehicle has damage on its passenger side near the headlight and side mirror based on broken glass and debris left at the scene, the report states.
A witness at the scene said she saw the victim walking down Duffy Street and then witnessed a small car/ SUV hit the victim and continue northbound on Duffy Street after the crash. The witness then stopped and called 911.
The victim was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center by EMS for treatment, and the incident remains under investigation, police said.
