Georgetown police arrest wanted burglary suspect

A burglary suspect has been taken into custody by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office after he was wanted in connection with a burglary on Sollie Circle in Georgetown, according to a press release.
Cicero Manuel Lambert, 36, has been charged with second degree burglary with no bail.
Lambert was identified by the owner of the house after Lambert was found in the man’s living room Sunday morning. The homeowner had asked the intruder what he was doing in his home when Lambert allegedly responded, “I was just looking for a cup of sugar,” according to the release.
Lambert then ran out the front door of the home.
The homeowner had told police that the suspect lives with his sister on Sollie Circle, close to the victim’s own home. When police went to the home, Lambert’s sister allegedly fled on foot, and the deputy was able to obtain Lambert’s Department of Motor Vehicle information.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office issued a request from the public to locate Lambert on Tuesday, and he was taken into custody a day later, according to the release.
Lambert is incarcerated at the Georgetown county Detention Center.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
