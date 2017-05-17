Myrtle Beach man caused fiery, deadly crash on I-95, NCHP says

A 68-year-old Myrtle Beach man driving a tractor trailer on I-95 Tuesday morning caused a deadly crash involving a mulitple-vehicle pileup in which five people, including the man died, according to WDPE who cited the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred about 12:30 p.m. at mile marker 8 on I-95, between Rowland and Lumberton, WPDE reports.
Preliminary information shows all the vehicles involved were traveling south on I-95 and were coming up on a work zone where N.C. DOT crews were painting the roadway, WPDE says.
Michael Elliott Bricker, 68, of Myrtle Beach, was driving a Volvo tractor-trailer/ tanker when he approached traffic slowing ahead as he came into the work zone, but didn’t stop, leading to the deadly pileup, WDPE reports.
A release from the NCHP states:
“The Volvo tractor trailer failed to reduce speed and collided with the Dodge pick-up truck. The Dodge pick-up was then pushed into the rear of the Ford Explorer SUV. The Ford Explorer then was pushed into the rear of the Ford Escape SUV. The Volvo tractor trailer continued traveling southbound uncontrolled on I-95, striking a Freightliner tractor trailer in the rear and ignited the gasoline that was being hauled in the tanker. The Freightliner tractor and trailer was then pushed into a Kenworth tractor trailer. The original Volvo tractor trailer continued traveling off of the roadway onto the right shoulder catching fire.”
Four people inside the Dodge truck were killed. Those who died in the crash were:
· The driver, Elise Ann Spennati, 32, of Goose Creek.
· The front right passenger, Cole Allen Spennati, 25, of Goose Creek.
· The left rear passenger Sianna Spennati, 1, of Goose Creek.
· The right rear passenger Aila Spennati, 4, of Goose Creek.
Multiple people were also injured in the crash, according to WPDE.
