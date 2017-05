facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:09 Family of Randy Davis plead for his safe return Pause 1:35 These dunes aren't for playing 2:10 NAACP offers new traffic plan for Bikefest; city sees too many issues with plan 2:34 Generation gap spreads from Atlantic Beach to Myrtle Beach at Bikefest 1:31 Area baseball, softball teams head down home stretch 1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping 1:55 Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises 0:31 Shooting Suspect Detained on Hawthorne Lane 3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom 2:42 Three caffeinated beverages are said to have killed 16-year-old Davis Cripe Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Your most accurate and dependable daily and extended Myrtle Beach weather forecast from our friends at WPDE. WPDE

Your most accurate and dependable daily and extended Myrtle Beach weather forecast from our friends at WPDE. WPDE