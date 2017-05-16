Motorcyclist killed after collision along U.S. 9, one charged

One person has been charged after a traffic fatality on U.S. 9, near U.S. 905, according to Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The accident occurred after a Buick SUV turned out of a private drive onto U.S. 9, and the driver of a motorcycle ran into the side of the vehicle.
The driver of the motorcycle died as a result of the collision.
The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.
Joellyn Gurgarus, 49, has been charged with failure to yield the right of way, according to Collins.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
Comments