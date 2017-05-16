Local

May 16, 2017 8:32 PM

Motorcyclist killed after collision along U.S. 9, one charged

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

One person has been charged after a traffic fatality on U.S. 9, near U.S. 905, according to Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred after a Buick SUV turned out of a private drive onto U.S. 9, and the driver of a motorcycle ran into the side of the vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle died as a result of the collision.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

Joellyn Gurgarus, 49, has been charged with failure to yield the right of way, according to Collins.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Family of Randy Davis plead for his safe return

Family of Randy Davis plead for his safe return 2:09

Family of Randy Davis plead for his safe return
These dunes aren't for playing 1:35

These dunes aren't for playing
Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 5.16 1:03

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 5.16

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos