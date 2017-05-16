“Love, live and eat:” New Mexican restaurant coming to Murrells Inlet

A new Mexican restaurant is coming to Murrells Inlet, and opening day is right around the corner.
Located at 4450 U.S. 17 Bypass, Luna Mexican Del Corazon is planning on opening this Thursday, pending construction, after a year of preparations.
“What we do here is totally different from what the other Mexican restaurants do around town,” said executive chef Armando Cobian. “Our fresh table-side guacamole is something that nobody else in town does. We’re going to have several other things that we’re going to change periodically, everyday or every week. We’re celebrating everything that has to do with life.”
The menu is aimed at bringing real Mexican food, with a little bit of Tex-Mex in it, to the Grand Strand, along with unique twists, such as guacamole made at the table.
“They make it right at your table while you’re looking, and [you] choose whether you want less salt or more lime, anything like that,” said Cobian.
On top of that, Cobian hopes to change the menu every few months in order to bring in new dishes, “and show the people in Myrtle Beach and all the surrounding areas about Mexican food, real Mexican food in kind of a modern way.”
While this location is the first Luna Mexican Del Corazon restaurant, Cobian is hopeful that they will be able to quickly expand.
“Already we are looking at a second one over on 82nd Street,” said Cobian. “And hopefully we’ll be able to go to big city’s like Charlotte and Charleston, Wilmington, all those big cities. We wanted to start something big. That’s our whole plan.”
The restaurant is still looking to fill positions. Those interested can take their resumes to the restaurant.
“This is what I live for,” said Cobian. “To cook and live. Love, live and eat.”
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
