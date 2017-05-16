Coroner confirms human remains found last week are Randy Davis’

Human remains discovered last week in a wooded area on Horse Pen Bay Road in Aynor were confirmed to be those of missing man Randy Davis.
Darris Fowler, Horry County deputy coroner, said the remains belong to the man who was 26-years-old when he disappeared in January 2016.
The cause of death is undetermined because of the conditions of the remains, Fowler said. He also said it is not believed to be a homicide or suicide currently.
Horry County police and coroner’s office are investigating.
