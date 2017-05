facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:35 These dunes aren't for playing Pause 2:34 Generation gap spreads from Atlantic Beach to Myrtle Beach at Bikefest 3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world 2:10 NAACP offers new traffic plan for Bikefest; city sees too many issues with plan 0:52 Supermarket chain Aldi opens first Palmetto store 0:44 Robert Eckert participates in the 2016 Myrtle Beach Bike Week Fall Rally 1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping 0:31 Shooting Suspect Detained on Hawthorne Lane 0:46 Jim McMahon plays at Monday After the Masters 0:21 Police search local pawn shop after investigation into stolen goods Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Your most accurate and dependable daily and extended Myrtle Beach weather forecast from our friends at WPDE. WPDE