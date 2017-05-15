Get off the beach mound. Officials say it’s not a sandbox, it’s a hurricane-damaged dune.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:35 These dunes aren't for playing Pause 1:21 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 5.15 1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping 2:34 Generation gap spreads from Atlantic Beach to Myrtle Beach at Bikefest 2:10 NAACP offers new traffic plan for Bikefest; city sees too many issues with plan 0:44 Robert Eckert participates in the 2016 Myrtle Beach Bike Week Fall Rally 2:41 MB City Council answers questions about parking issues 1:38 Hurricane Matthew flooded local woman's home. Now, she's getting a second chance 0:31 Shooting Suspect Detained on Hawthorne Lane 1:21 The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Large sections of sand dunes wiped out by Hurricane Matthew are under construction here, but won’t take hold unless tourists stop treating the piles like a child’s sandbox, officials say. Janet Blackmon Morgan/The Sun News jblackmon@thesunnews.com