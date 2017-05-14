Longs area man killed in collision

A man from the Longs area was killed in a traffic collision in North Myrtle Beach early Sunday morning.
The wreck occurred at 701 Main St. around 3:45 a.m., according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. “The driver, Don Thompson, Jr., died at the scene from multiple traumatic injuries.”
Thompson was 38 years old, Willard said.
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating the collision.
A portion of Main Street was closed for nearly three hours Sunday while crews worked the scene.
Comments