Local

May 12, 2017 9:32 PM

New restaurant bringing a little spice to Coastal Grand Mall

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

Coastal Grand Mall is getting a new wing man.

Owner Mohomed Salem’s restaurant, Wing Co., is set to open next week in the mall’s food court.

Salem – who was at the location getting equipment set up Friday – said he is hoping to open Monday if construction allows. If not, Tuesday could be the day.

This is the first Wings Co. restaurant, which will serve everything from wings to fish and chips, as well as vegetarian options and desserts.

Salem said he hopes to eventually franchise the restaurant.

Positions are still being filled. Those interested can take their resume to the restaurant site.

Coastal Grand Mall is located at 2000 Coastal Grand Circle in Myrtle Beach.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

New Sea Haven for Youth shelter opens in Little River

New Sea Haven for Youth shelter opens in Little River 1:06

New Sea Haven for Youth shelter opens in Little River
Bond set for man charged with sex crimes against 4-year-old children 1:23

Bond set for man charged with sex crimes against 4-year-old children
Local fire and police units complete jet ski training near Springmaid Pier 1:17

Local fire and police units complete jet ski training near Springmaid Pier

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos