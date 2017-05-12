New restaurant bringing a little spice to Coastal Grand Mall

Coastal Grand Mall is getting a new wing man.
Owner Mohomed Salem’s restaurant, Wing Co., is set to open next week in the mall’s food court.
Salem – who was at the location getting equipment set up Friday – said he is hoping to open Monday if construction allows. If not, Tuesday could be the day.
This is the first Wings Co. restaurant, which will serve everything from wings to fish and chips, as well as vegetarian options and desserts.
Salem said he hopes to eventually franchise the restaurant.
Positions are still being filled. Those interested can take their resume to the restaurant site.
Coastal Grand Mall is located at 2000 Coastal Grand Circle in Myrtle Beach.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
