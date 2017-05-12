Local

May 12, 2017 8:31 PM

Surfside Beach golf store cutting prices as it’s ‘going out of business’

By Megan Tomasic

Brigadoon Discount Golf in Surfside Beach is closing.

“Going out of business” signs are hung on the building, and a “for lease” sign has been placed in front of the building.

According to assistant manager Todd Barlow, management is taking it “day to day,” saying that an exact closing date has not been set.

The store consists of an 18,000-square foot warehouse, offering new and used brand name items as well as custom golf clubs, apparels, shoes, accessories and more.

At this time, everything in the store is between 30 and 70 percent off.

The store is located at 710 U.S. 17 North.

