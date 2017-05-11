Do you shop at BI-LO in Murrells Inlet? Now you’re going to have to find a new location

BI-LO in Murrells Inlet is set to close this June, according Southeastern Grocers who released an official statement on the store.
“This decision was not made lightly,” Regional Vice President of BI-LO East Frank Archer said in the statement. “Our associates are always the first to know of any changes at our stores and have been made aware of the closure and are encouraged to apply for open positions we have in our network of neighboring BI-LO stores. The closure is scheduled to take place in June. Until the store closes, we will work hard to continue delivering the great service and value our customers have come to expect.”
It is unclear at this time why the store is closing and if any other locations are scheduled to close.
There are five other BI-LO stores located along the Grand Strand, including North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, Surfside and Garden City.
The Murrells Inlet BI-LO is located at 4430 U.S. 17 Bypass.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
