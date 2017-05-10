Locals lose favorite oceanfront parking in North Myrtle Beach

Locals on the northern end of the Grand Strand will lose a favorite oceanfront parking lot later this month because the owners have canceled the lease with the City of North Myrtle Beach.
More than 30 free parking spots on the parcel of land at the end of Sea Mountain Highway will be cut off May 25, according to a statement issued by the city.
The city has leased the lot for parking since 2002.
A strip of parking next to the lot is city-owned, and offers about 10 spots that will still be available for free public parking.
