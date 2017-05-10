NTSB not investigating plane crash

The National Transportation Safety Board doesn’t plan to investigate a plane crash on Tuesday but will gather information, according to spokesman Terry Williams.
A field investigation could be handled by the FAA if the NTSB doesn’t go to the scene, said FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen via email. She said information gathered by the FAA would be forwarded to the NTSB.
The man piloting the Mooney M20R, who was its sole occupant, was rescued by first responders when he crashed about 5 p.m. into the water, a half mile off the coast, according to the FAA.
Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Tom Gwyer said the plane took off from Myrtle Beach International Airport before crashing into the ocean.
Bergen said the identity of the pilot would be released by local officials.
Kirk Lovell, director of air service and business development at Horry County Department of Airports, said the name of the pilot could be obtained from the FAA.
Bergen said the FAA doesn’t release names of aircraft passengers.
Plane owner Premier Metals Recovery LLC shares the same address as private pilot David Ray Pace in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to the FAA.
Attempts to contact Pace were unsuccessful.
Bergen said the FAA isn’t involved in removing the plane from the ocean, and Williams said that decision will be left to the family.
“The aircraft owners insurance company is responsible for removing the aircraft from the water, if it’s in an area that’s shallow enough for the aircraft to be removed. The FAA doesn’t remove aircraft from accident sites,” Bergen said.
Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
