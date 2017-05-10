Local

Looking for a job? Dave and Buster’s is hiring

By Megan Tomasic

Dave & Buster’s at Broadway at the Beach is preparing for their June 5 opening by hiring 300 employees.

According to a press release, positions are available in both the front and back-of-house positions, including hosts, line cooks, servers, bartenders, game techs and more.

“There has been so much excitement and anticipation about Dave & Buster’s grand opening throughout the community and we are especially humbled to generate employment opportunities for Myrtle Beach locals, ” Steve Carr, general manager of Dave & Buster’s Myrtle Beach said in the release. “There is no question that Dave & Buster’s will be looking at a very busy summer. So we encourage those that are interested in working in a fun, fast-paced environment to apply.”

Employees of Dave & Buster’s are offered benefits including dental, medical, vision and a 401K, as well as the possibility for internal promotions.

Those interested in applying can do so in person Monday through Saturday at the Courtyard Marriott at Broadway at the Beach from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Applications are also being accepted online at daveandbusters.com/careers.

The Courtyard Marriott is located at 13351 21st Ave. North in Myrtle Beach.

