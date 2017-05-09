SC House Speaker: Panel must offer hope to those affected by opioid abuse

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:36 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 5.9 Pause 0:27 Watch: The aftermath of the Apache Campground fire in Myrtle Beach 4:57 Tommy Dugan, a World War II vet, talks Myrtle Beach and the war 2:10 NAACP offers new traffic plan for Bikefest; city sees too many issues with plan 4:09 Former detective deposition in cat-fight video claims 0:44 Robert Eckert participates in the 2016 Myrtle Beach Bike Week Fall Rally 1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe 2:34 Generation gap spreads from Atlantic Beach to Myrtle Beach at Bikefest 1:51 Big sharks are closer than you think, and not necessarily in the ocean 1:54 Myrtle Beach High School principal discusses loss of two students Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Dr. David Tonkin of Elite Pain Management says two-thirds of the ones who overdose on opioids were prescribed them by their doctors. The key to curing the county's heroin and opioid epidemic lies in better training for doctors prescribing these "deadly medications" and giving doctors the time they need with their patients to find other solutions that don't have to come in a pill bottle, he said on Sept. 27, 2016. eweaver@thesunnews.com