A mother and son died in the fire at Apache Campground

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the names of two people who died in a fire at the Apache Family Campground and Pier overnight Tuesday.
Shelby McGuire, 62, and her son Cory McGuire, 37, died of injuries sustained during a fire in one of the trailers, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
Another person was injured, according to Battalion Chief John Fowler.
Horry County Fire Rescue battled the blaze about midnight at the campground at 9700 Kings Road, Fowler said. They arrived within minutes and the fire under control around 1 a.m. with assistance from Myrtle Beach Fire and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue. The blaze also burned four trailers and destroyed two of them.
Horry County police, who respond whenever a death is involved in a fire, are investigating, and HCFR remain on scene as well.
According to Krystal Dotson, spokeswoman with HCPD, police responded to the blaze about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers were told three victims were inside a home during the fire. Police said the residence was completely engulfed in flames, according to the report. One male victim was airlifted to a hospital for treatment, and a man and a woman were killed in blaze, police said.
The cause remains under investigation.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
