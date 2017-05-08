Gander Mountain will remain open. But the storefront signs say otherwise

The Myrtle Beach Gander Mountain actually isn’t closing, despite all of the signs on the store that announce otherwise.
Gander Mountain filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in March and “began the work to restructure the company,” according to the company’s website. The website also states that in May, Gander Mountain and Overton’s were acquired by Camping World Holdings, Inc.
The company’s website announced a liquidation sale, and that all 126 locations were going out of business.
However, Camping World Holdings CEO Marcus Lemonis tweeted Monday an updated list of 61 locations that will remain open, and Myrtle Beach is one of them.
“After reviewing the stores in more detail since our successful bid in the bankruptcy process, our current goal is [to] operate seventy or more, locations subject to, among other things, our ability to negotiate lease terms with landlords on terms acceptable to us and approval of the Bankruptcy Court,” Lemonis said, according to Businesswire.
Updated list as of 5pm eastern @GanderMtn pic.twitter.com/ignfTeQQV7— Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) May 8, 2017
A large yellow banner on the storefront reads: “Going out of business,” and signs on the windows read: “going out of business,” “store closing” and “all sales final.”
“According to the list that was released today, it’s staying open,” Gander Mountain spokesman Jeff Myers said.
Michaela Broyles, 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
