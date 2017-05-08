Jane Doe 5 paid $20,000 to drop police sexual harassment complaint

The county agreed to pay a woman who sued the Horry County Police Department $20,000 to settle a lawsuit she filed against the agencies claiming she was sexually harassed by former Detective Allen Large.
In exchange for the payment, she agreed to dismiss the charges “with prejudice,” states the agreement, which was released to The Sun News under the Freedom of Information Act.
The agreement states that Jane Doe 5 “agrees and understand that this settlement is a compromise of disputed claims and the payment ... is not construed as an admission of liability,” the settlement said.
Jane Doe 5 is responsible for paying the taxes out of the settlement, as well as her legal fees.
The woman identified only as Jane Doe 5 filed her claim in January and the agreement to settle came April 13.
The county declined to release the settlement agreement with Jane Doe 1 on Jan. 31, who was the first woman to file a sexual assault claim against the police department and county.
In her legal complaint, Jane Doe 5 says that Large wanted her to help prosecute a case against her ex-boyfriend, and that Large insisted she meet him at night over dinner or coffee rather than the police department, which she resisted, court documents said.
The legal complaint says that Large was flirtatious with her on the phone and in text messages, and “asked her if he bought her sexy outfits would she wear them for him.”
In the other four lawsuits filed by women known only as Jane Doe and a number, Large is accused of sexually assaulted or harassing the women, who also claim that Large persuaded them to participate in a sub-genre of pornography called catfighting, court documents said.
Jane Doe 5 alleges that he made similar overtures to her and asked her to box with another girl.
“Detective Large also commented that he knew that (Jane Doe 5) was a good girl, but he wanted to turn her into a bad girl,” the complaint states.
In addition to the lawsuits, Large was indicted by a grand jury in September on five counts of criminal sexual conduct.
He is accused of coercing victims, whose cases he was assigned to investigate, to engage with him in sexual situations.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
Comments