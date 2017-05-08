Jane Doe 5 paid $20,000 to drop police sexual harassment complaint

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:28 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 5.8 Pause 0:53 Officers start new campaign to stop aggressive driving 1:19 Lawyer discusses separate settlement of original Jane Doe 1 0:45 Jellyfish invade Myrtle Beach 4:09 Former detective deposition in cat-fight video claims 0:31 Shooting Suspect Detained on Hawthorne Lane 1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping 0:46 Jim McMahon plays at Monday After the Masters 3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom 2:10 NAACP offers new traffic plan for Bikefest; city sees too many issues with plan Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Former Horry County Police detective Allen Large is in a nearly five-hour taped deposition recounting his involvement with three Jane Does, making accusations against some of his co-workers and admitting to suggesting the Jane Does participate in cat fights for money. The deposition was given on March 2, 2016. Large was fired from his post with the county police amid allegations of sexual harassment. Large had been a sex crime detective and he had originally met two of the Jane Does after they had reported being sexually assaulted. He found their two cases were "unfounded." The third Jane Doe had been a victim of domestic violence and he knew her years ago. The attorney representing Jane Doe was James Moore. The attorney representing Horry County Police was Samuel "Buddy" Arthur III. Southern Reporting