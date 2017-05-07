Local

May 07, 2017 7:06 PM

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s closes after 15 years along the Grand Strand

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s in Carolina Forest has closed after 15 years, according to a sign hung on the restaurant door.

The sign reads:

“After serving the Carolina Forest community for the past 15 years, we have decided to close our Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Restaurant. Thank you for all the wonderful memories. Bob and Chritina.”

It is unclear at this time why the restaurant closed.

The owners and corporate were not available for comment Sunday afternoon.

The restaurant, located at 3689 Renee Drive in Myrle Beach, specialized in ‘pub’ food as well as a place to watch sports, catering toward the whole family.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is a chain restaurant. The closet restaurant to the Grand Strand is in Georgetown and is located at 1133 North Fraser Street.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

leaving the closest location to the Grand Strand in Georgetown.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tommy Dugan, a World War II vet, talks Myrtle Beach and the war

Tommy Dugan, a World War II vet, talks Myrtle Beach and the war 4:57

Tommy Dugan, a World War II vet, talks Myrtle Beach and the war
Multiple men facing charges after mass shooting in Loris club 1:21

Multiple men facing charges after mass shooting in Loris club
Rally held in Conway for unsolved murder of Amber Berbiglia 1:07

Rally held in Conway for unsolved murder of Amber Berbiglia

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos