Beef ‘O’ Brady’s closes after 15 years along the Grand Strand

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s in Carolina Forest has closed after 15 years, according to a sign hung on the restaurant door.
The sign reads:
“After serving the Carolina Forest community for the past 15 years, we have decided to close our Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Restaurant. Thank you for all the wonderful memories. Bob and Chritina.”
It is unclear at this time why the restaurant closed.
The owners and corporate were not available for comment Sunday afternoon.
The restaurant, located at 3689 Renee Drive in Myrle Beach, specialized in ‘pub’ food as well as a place to watch sports, catering toward the whole family.
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is a chain restaurant. The closet restaurant to the Grand Strand is in Georgetown and is located at 1133 North Fraser Street.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
leaving the closest location to the Grand Strand in Georgetown.
Comments