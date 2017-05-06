One identified after fatal Saturday morning accident

A Rock Hill man was killed in a vehicle crash Saturday morning in Conway, according to a press release.
Billy Wayne Hensley, Sr., 64, died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 5:30 a.m. on U.S. 501 near Depot Road.
Four others were taken to Conway Medical Center, and their conditions are still unknown.
Hensley died of injuries sustained in the collision, according to the release.
The Conway Police Department is still investigating the accident.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
