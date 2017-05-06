Local

May 06, 2017 6:00 PM

One identified after fatal Saturday morning accident

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

A Rock Hill man was killed in a vehicle crash Saturday morning in Conway, according to a press release.

Billy Wayne Hensley, Sr., 64, died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 5:30 a.m. on U.S. 501 near Depot Road.

Four others were taken to Conway Medical Center, and their conditions are still unknown.

Hensley died of injuries sustained in the collision, according to the release.

The Conway Police Department is still investigating the accident.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tommy Dugan, a World War II vet, talks Myrtle Beach and the war

Tommy Dugan, a World War II vet, talks Myrtle Beach and the war 4:57

Tommy Dugan, a World War II vet, talks Myrtle Beach and the war
Multiple men facing charges after mass shooting in Loris club 1:21

Multiple men facing charges after mass shooting in Loris club
Rally held in Conway for unsolved murder of Amber Berbiglia 1:07

Rally held in Conway for unsolved murder of Amber Berbiglia

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos