May 06, 2017 7:28 AM

One dead, four others injured in early morning Conway crash

By Elizabeth Townsend

One person was killed and multiple people were injured during an early morning crash on U.S. 501 in Conway.

The crash happened about 5:30 a.m. and involved two vehicles traveling on U.S. 501 near Depot Road, according to a release from Sgt. Darren Alston with the Conway Police Department.

Police confirmed a fatality results from the crash and said four others were take to Conway Medical Center.

The identity of the person killed will be released once family members have been notified, Alston said.

The crash remains under investigation by Conway police.

