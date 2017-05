facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:21 Multiple men facing charges after mass shooting in Loris club Pause 0:45 Jellyfish invade Myrtle Beach 1:07 Rally held in Conway for unsolved murder of Amber Berbiglia 5:56 Socastee, Myrtle Beach boys soccer teams react to playoff wins 1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping 0:09 A beautiful picture at sunset of a recent fishing trip 1:55 Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises 3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom 1:31 Area baseball, softball teams head down home stretch 0:31 Shooting Suspect Detained on Hawthorne Lane Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Your most accurate and dependable daily and extended Myrtle Beach weather forecast from our friends at WPDE. WPDE