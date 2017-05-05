Local

May 05, 2017 4:15 PM

Three charged after body found in Black River in Georgetown County

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

Three people have been charged in the murder of Leon Harrison Jr., 29, of Georgetown, who went missing on March 9, according to a police report.

Alexander Rhue Sr., 56, Tiesh Rhue, 32, and Alexander Rhue Jr., 34, were taken into custody for obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact for murder after Harrison Jr. was found floating in the Black River near Colonel Cole Drive in Georgetown County on March 11.

Due to additional evidence, charges against Rhue Jr. were upgraded to murder, conspiracy to commit murder and desecration of human remains, officials said.

Rhue Jr. is the brother in law of Harrison Jr.

Anyone with any information on the case can contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

