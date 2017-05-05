An officer found a lot more than just a woman passed out behind the wheel in her car

A Murrells Inlet woman was arrested Thursday after an Horry County police officer found meth, heroin, syringes, and a glass pipe in her car, according to a police report.
Amy Floyd, 39, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested in connection with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of heroin, and those charges are pending, the report says.
The officer said he saw a silver Chevrolet Impala parked at the Family Dollar on Socastee Boulevard. Inside it, he found Floyd passed out behind the wheel while the car was still running, the report states.
When the officer asked Floyd if she was alright, she told him she was “waiting on a ride because her driver’s license was suspended,” according to the report. The officer also noted in the report that there were “fresh track marks” on Floyd’s arms and hands, and asked her to step out of the car because of her demeanor and a marijuana smell, authorities said.
When Floyd got out of the car, the officer saw a pink glass pipe “commonly used to smoke methamphetamine.” When he asked Floyd if there was anything illegal in the car, she told him there wasn’t, the report says. He then advised her that he would be placing her in investigative detention “based off the odor coming from the vehicle and the drug paraphernalia in plain view.”
Floyd then admitted that there were “rigs,” which are syringes, and heroin in the car, according to the report. When the officer searched the car, he found a white sunglasses case filled with “multiple used syringes and a wax paper filled with a light brown powder substance.”
He also found two clear bags with meth in them, and a metal can that contained multiple clear bags and a set of weighing scales.
As of Friday afternoon, no bond was set for Floyd and she remained in J. Reuben Long Detention Center, online jail records show. The report notes she was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, but states a hold was placed for warrants in connection with possession with intent to distribute and possession of heroin.
Michaela Broyles, 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
