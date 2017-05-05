Loris man killed in fatal crash on S.C. 31

A 23-year-old Loris man was killed late Thursday night after crashing on S.C. 31 and being run over, authorities said.
Damian Jazwuan Jackson, 23, of Loris was pronounced dead at the scene from massive trauma, according to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge.
The single-vehicle crash happened about 11:15 p.m. on S.C. 31 near mile marker four when Jackson lost control of his vehicle. Jackson was thrown from his vehicle into the southbound lane where he was struck by a vehicle, Edge said.
No one else was traveling in the vehicle with Jackson when the crash happened.
The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash, according to Edge.
