RipTydz to hold job fair as opening day potentially looms near

RipTydz is getting ready to open, and while a specific date has not yet been set, general manager of the restaurant Dave Goodbread is hoping to see the restaurant open in the last week of May or shortly following Memorial Day weekend.
In order to prepare, the restaurant is hosting a RipTydz job fair on May 9 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Beach House Bar and Grill. All positions are looking to be filled at the event.
Those interested in attending should arrive on time and bring along resumes and references.
Goodbread stated that the restaurant will bring a fun, beach, laid back atmosphere to the Boulevard, with concert series on Saturday afternoons as well as live music every night.
“We want to be associated with downtown Myrtle Beach,” said Goodbread. “It’s really an ideal location for us. We only see growth in this location.”
Free parking will be available as well as a local discount.
