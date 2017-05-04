Jane Doe 5 settles sexual harassment case against Horry police

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:21 Multiple men facing charges after mass shooting in Loris club Pause 0:45 Jellyfish invade Myrtle Beach 1:07 Rally held in Conway for unsolved murder of Amber Berbiglia 0:27 Work started on Carolina Forest Boulevard 2:10 NAACP offers new traffic plan for Bikefest; city sees too many issues with plan 0:53 Officers start new campaign to stop aggressive driving 0:57 Atlantic Beach roars to life as Bikefest begins 1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe 0:24 'Snake Chaser' on call for nuisance or wayward animals 2:34 Generation gap spreads from Atlantic Beach to Myrtle Beach at Bikefest Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Attorneys for Jane Doe 1 announce a settlement in the state and federal lawsuit cases against the Horry County Police Department on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at the Horry County Courthouse in Conway. Jane Doe 1, the first of five women claiming abuse by former Horry County Police Detective Allen Large, was present at the courthouse on Tuesday. Claims against Large include sexual assault of a rape victim whose case he was assigned to investigate. The trail was slated to begin on Tuesday. James B. Moore III represents several of the Jane Does. He said the other Doe versus Horry County Police Department are moving forward. Moore would not release the specifics of the settlement on Tuesday. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com