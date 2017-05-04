Jane Doe 5 settles sexual harassment case against Horry police

A woman who sued the Horry County Police Department claiming she was sexually harassed by a former detective has settled the lawsuit.
The settlement agreement was not disclosed in court documents, except to state that each party would pay for their own costs and expenses for the case.
The case was dismissed on April 17.
The woman identified only as Jane Doe 5 filed her claim in January, an action that was filed with separate lawyers than those representing the four women who have filed cases since 2015 who are also known as Jane Doe.
Jane Doe 5 says that Large wanted her statement to help prosecute a case against her ex-boyfriend, and that Large insisted she meet him at night over dinner or coffee rather than the police department, which she resisted, court documents said.
The legal complaint says that Large was flirtatious with her on the phone and in text messages, and “asked her if he bought her sexy outfits would she wear them for him.”
In the other four lawsuits, Large is accused of sexually assaulted or harassing the women, who also claim that Large persuaded them to participate in a sub-genre of pornography called catfighting, court documents said.
Jane Doe 5 alleges that he made similar overtures to her and asked her to box with another girl.
“Detective Large also commented that he knew that (Jane Doe 5) was a good girl, but he wanted to turn her into a bad girl,” the complaint states.
“With (Jane Doe 5’s) knowledge that her ex-boyfriend’s cell phone was part of the evidence in the case, Large’s comments were unsettling to her as she had never met him in person and could only guess he was looking at pictures of her in the cell phone, some that she feared were of a private nature,” the lawsuit said.
Jane Doe 5 went to police headquarters with her mother to give her statement to Large but he was not there. She says she made a complaint that Large was not actively investigating the case, but there was no follow up, the lawsuit said.
Earlier this year, the lawsuit filed by Jane Doe 1 reached a settlement just as a panel of potential jurists were convened to hear the case.
In addition to the lawsuits, Large was indicted by a grand jury in September on five counts of criminal sexual conduct. He is accused of coercing victims, whose cases he was assigned to investigate, to engage with him in sexual situations.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
