May 04, 2017 8:45 PM

Gander Mountain slashing prices; Myrtle Beach location ‘going out of business’

By Megan Tomasic

Gander Mountain in Myrtle Beach put up ‘going out of business signs’ on Thursday, as well as advertising that the entire store is up to 30 percent off.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March, according to a press release on the company website, but the Myrtle Beach store was not on the original list of the 32 stores closing.

“Despite aggressive actions to improve the efficiency of the company's retail operations and support functions, the underlying financial impact from underperforming stores and unproductive, excess inventory hampered efforts to create a sustainable path forward,” the release states.

According to USA Today, Camping World Holdings stated “that it has won a bankruptcy auction of Gander Mountain’s assets.” The article also stated that the deal does require Camping World to keep leases on 17 Gander Mountain stores.

Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis was quoted in The Wall Street Journal saying that “at least half of the existing Gander Mountain stores won’t survive.”

A corporate member of Gander Mountain was unavailable for comment Thursday evening.

The Myrtle Beach store is located at 1049 Glenforest Road in Myrtle Beach.

