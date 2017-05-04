Pennsylvania man on most wanted list arrested in Myrtle Beach

A 22-year-old man on Pennsylvania’s 20 most wanted fugitives was arrested by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force Service in Myrtle Beach Thursday morning after being accused of a drive-by shooting in 2013 which injured a 17-year-old girl in West Mifflin, P.a., according to a police report from Horry County police.
Daniel Greer, of West Mifflin, P.a., was charged in Pennsylvania in 2013 with criminal attempt-criminal homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, firearms offenses and simple assault, officials said.
At the request of the West Mifflin Police Department, the Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force was actively investigating the location of Greer, and found information that showed that he was residing in Myrtle Beach.
After a request had been forwarded to U.S. Marshals Service, District of South Carolina Operation Intercept Fugitive Task Force, officials were able to locate Greer residing in the 6100 block of Frontage Road.
According to the report, Greer initially identified himself as Corey Gunter, but later admitted his true identity.
Greer was arrested without incident and is at the Horry County Detention Center in Conway, pending extradition to Pennsylvania.
