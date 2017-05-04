Local

May 04, 2017 5:41 PM

Suspect named in North Carolina child abduction case

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 20-year-old black male in the child abduction of 15-year-old Cassidy Ann Bottoms.

Joffey Lee Cutler is 5 feet 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt.

Bottoms is a white female with black hair and hazel eyes. She is about 5 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 114 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black tube top, gray and blue palm tree leggings with black Converse shoes.

Anybody with information on the location of Cutler and Bottoms can call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2112.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

