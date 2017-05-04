Local

May 04, 2017 5:01 PM

Carolina Ale House prepares for summer opening

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

Carolina Ale House is coming to Myrtle Beach, located at the former Planet Hollywood spot on U.S. 17 Bypass and 29th Avenue North, and it is projected to open the first week of June.

“It’s a great location. Not quite in Broadway, but is easily accessible from [U.S.] 17, as well as for people coming from Broadway,” said marketing director of the Sullivan Management Division Lea Cooper.

Based out of Raleigh N.C., the chain restaurant will serve 60 beers on tap.

“We will be serving a full menu made from scratch from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m.,” said Cooper.

A trailer has been placed in the parking lot for interested applicants, and will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. until the restaurant is open.

Other locations of Carolina Ale House include North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Virginia, Texas and Tennessee.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

