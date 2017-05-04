Want to go fishing? Here’s where to wet a line on the Grand Strand

Fishing is a popular sport along the Grand Strand. The Sun News has gathered some of the most popular places for fishing in Horry and Georgetown counties.
Keep in mind that depending on the season, some piers may charge for parking, and may also sometimes close for repairs due to wear and tear or inclement weather. Before you go, familiarize yourself with South Carolina’s fishing regulations and make sure the location you’d like to fish is open.
Pawleys Island North Causeway and southern point parking access
The North Causeway in Pawleys Island has limited parking near the pedestrian walkway crossing the inlet, with popular species including Speckled Trout, Flounder, Redfish and Blue Crab.
The southern part of the island has limited parking at the end of Springs Aveneue and allows surf and inlet access for Trout, Flounder, Redfish, Bluefish Pompano, Spanish Mackerel, Whiting and Sea Bass.
Murrells Inlet South Jetties
This spot can be accessed via a long northward beach walk from Huntington Beach State Park. The rock jetties protect the entrance to Murrells Inlet and are home to a variety of fish such as Trout, Flounder, Redfish, Bluefish, Pompano, Spanish Mackerel, Whiting, Sea Bass, Sheapshead, Black Drum and Sharks.
Admission is $5.
The park is open from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m, and 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. during Daylight Saving Time. Call 843-237-4440 for more information.
Old Government Pier at Crazy Sister Marina
This public pier is right off the famous Murrells Inlet Marshwalk next to the Crazy Sister Marina. Species here include Trout, Flounder, Black Drum and Redfish. The marina next door also offers boat rental and fishing charters.
The pier is part of the Marshwalk and is open 5:30 a.m. - midnight. Call 843-651-3676 for more information on the marina’s fishing charters.
Garden City Pier
This popular pier offers 24-hour fishing during the summer and a bait and tackle shop. Popular species include Sea Trout, Flounder, Redfish, Bluefish, Pompano, Spanish Mackerel, Whiting, Sea Bass, Sheapshead, and Black Drum and King Mackerel.
The pier charges $10 to fish.
It’s open 24 hours during the summer, with midnight - 6 a.m. reserved for fishing-only. Call 843-651-9700 for more information.
Myrtle Beach State Park Pier
This pier is located at Myrtle Beach State Park. Popular species include Sea Trout, Flounder, Redfish, Bluefish, Pompano, Spanish Mackerel, Whiting, Sea Bass, Sheapshead, and Black Drum and King Mackerel.
Park admission is $5, with another $5 charge for fishing on the pier.
The park is open 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. Call 843-238-5325 for more information.
Apache Pier
The East Coast’s longest wooden pier is popular for Sea Trout, Flounder, Redfish, Bluefish, Pompano, Spanish Mackerel, Whiting, Sea Bass, Sheapshead, and Black Drum and King Mackerel.
There’s a $9.50 fee to fish.
Summer hours are 6 a.m. - midnight. Call 843-497-6486 for more information.
Cherry Grove Pier
This pier is popular for Sea Trout, Flounder, Redfish, Bluefish, Pompano, Spanish Mackerel, Whiting, Sea Bass, Sheapshead, Black Drum and King Mackerel.
There’s a $3 admission fee, with another $7.50 charged for each fishing rod you bring. Rod rentals are also available.
The pier is open 6 a.m. - midnight. Friday and Saturday hours are 6 a.m. - 2 a.m. Call 843-249-1625 for more information.
The nearby Cherry Grove Park & Boat Landing also has a fishing dock popular for Flounder, Redfish, Bluefish and Sea Trout.
Hog Inlet Point at Cherry Grove
This spot has beach access from North Ocean Boulevard in Cherry Grove with limited street parking. Popular species include Sea Trout, Flounder, Redfish, Bluefish, Pompano, Spanish Mackerel, Whiting, Sea Bass, Sheapshead and Black Drum.
Vereen Park & Memorial Gardens
Walkways lead to a dock and shell banks on the Intracoastal Waterway near Little River Inlet. Flounder, Sea Trout, Redfish, Bluefish, Striped Bass, Black Drum and Sheapshead all populate this area.
The park is open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. but closes from 1 - 2 p.m. for lunch. Call (843) 249-4157 for more information.
For boat fishing, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has a list of public boat ramps. Click here to see a map of the ramps.
