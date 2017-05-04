Local

May 04, 2017 12:23 PM

Five things to know during May’s Myrtle Beach bike rallies

By Chloe Johnson

cjohnson@thesunnews.com

May has arrived, and two different biker events will soon come to Myrtle Beach. Here’s some advice on events and rules for attendees of Memorial Day Bike Fest and the 2017 Spring Bike Week.

Black Pearl Music Festival

In 2017, Atlantic Beach, the original home of Memorial Day Bike Fest, will feature live entertainment in a bid to keep more people in town.

The Black Pearl Music Festival will feature concerts on May 26 and May 27:

  • On May 26, performers include Bobby Rush, Tina Brown, TK Soul and DJ Deja Blue
  • On May 27, performers include Zapp, Midnight Star, Big Mucci and DJ Deja Blue

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. each night and music starts at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at blackpearlmusicfestival.com or at (877) 710-7779

Cruise Ocean Boulevard

The classic way to celebrate Bike Fest, also called “Black Bike Week,” is cruising Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

But riders should know that during Memorial Day, a traffic loop will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. from May 26 to 29.

The 23-mile loop will start at 29th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard, moving south on the boulevard to Kings Highway near the Myrtle Beach airport, then up Harrelson Boulevard to U.S. 501, onto northbound U.S. 31, down southbound George Bishop Parkway, onto 29th Avenue North, and back onto Ocean Boulevard.

Burnout at Suck Bang Blow

In the week before Memorial Day Bikefest, Murrells Inlet bar Suck Bang Blow features a burnout competition in its parking lot. The event is more associated with the spring Bike Week than with the Memorial Day celebrations.

The bar will also host various bands from May 12 to May 21 at 3393 U.S. 17-Business.

Grab a drink downtown

Bars along the boulevard in Myrtle Beach will feature tropical drinks in hollowed out pineapples and other options.

Grab a drink and head to the sand, or people-watch as bikers and visitors cruise the boulevard.

Be careful where you park

This year will be the first that new parking rules are in effect in Myrtle Beach.

Visitors can download the Parkmobile app in advance and register their vehicle and a credit card to park at any metered spot in Myrtle Beach.

Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Rally held in Conway for unsolved murder of Amber Berbiglia

Rally held in Conway for unsolved murder of Amber Berbiglia 1:07

Rally held in Conway for unsolved murder of Amber Berbiglia

Work started on Carolina Forest Boulevard 0:27

Work started on Carolina Forest Boulevard
Woman found unresponsive at Monarch 544 apartments 0:15

Woman found unresponsive at Monarch 544 apartments

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos