National Weather Service warns of moderate rip current risk

If you’re headed to the beaches Thursday, the National Weather Service wants you to be mindful of the possibility of moderate rip currents along Grand Strand coasts.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. issued the warning Thursday morning is in effect into the evening for Horry, Georgetown, New Hanover, N.C., Pender, N.C. and Brunswick, N.C. counties, according to the advisory.

“Swim near a lifeguard. Remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems,” the weather service advises on their website.