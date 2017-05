facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:07 Rally held in Conway for unsolved murder of Amber Berbiglia Pause 0:27 Work started on Carolina Forest Boulevard 0:24 'Snake Chaser' on call for nuisance or wayward animals 0:45 Jellyfish invade Myrtle Beach 0:53 Officers start new campaign to stop aggressive driving 0:35 Myrtle Beach alligators on the rise 0:31 Shooting Suspect Detained on Hawthorne Lane 1:55 Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises 1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping 1:16 Timeline: Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team investigation Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Your most accurate and dependable daily and extended Myrtle Beach weather forecast from our friends at WPDE. WPDE