0:15 Woman found unresponsive at Monarch 544 apartments Pause

0:24 'Snake Chaser' on call for nuisance or wayward animals

0:58 8-year-old boy falls out of moving bus

0:45 Jellyfish invade Myrtle Beach

0:39 Why county residents choose the State Park to visit the beach

1:42 Merchants discuss crime along Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

1:27 Missing Rock Hill teen's family, neighborhood asking for help

1:45 'I don't remember ever being bought so many beers,' says man who biked across the country

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping