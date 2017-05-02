Bystanders help save woman found unresponsive in a pool

A 21-year-old woman was rushed to Conway Medical Center after bystanders found her unresponsive in a pool at the Monarch 544 apartments near Coastal Carolina University Tuesday afternoon.
First responders were called to the Conway scene shortly before 5 p.m.
The woman was removed from the pool by bystanders and was revived through CPR, according to Assistant Chief Jeremy Carter of the Conway Fire Department. Once responsive, she was transported to Conway Medical Center.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
