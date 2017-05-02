Surfside Beach police release new information on deadly mo-ped wreck

Surfside Beach police have released new information on a wreck that killed a mo-ped operator in Surfside Beach Sunday morning.
A maroon Acura MDX sport utility vehicle crashed into the mo-ped as it was attempting to cross the intersection of U.S. 17 Business and 11th Avenue North at 7:59 a.m., said Interim Chief Kenneth Hofman.
Fifty-one-year-old Kelvin Bagnal, who was operating the mo-ped, was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center, where he died of multiple traumatic injuries at 8:43 a.m., according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
Bagnal was a resident of Surfside Beach, she said.
The driver of the SUV has been identified as a 43-year-old man from Greensboro, N.C., Hofman said.
The circumstances surrounding the cause of the traffic accident are still under investigation by the Surfside Beach Police Department with the assistance of the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.
No charges are expected at this time, according to Hofman.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments