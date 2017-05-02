8-year-old South Carolina boy falls from moving bus

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:54 Local gun shop owner discusses carry laws in South Carolina Pause 1:45 'I don't remember ever being bought so many beers,' says man who biked across the country 1:37 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 5.02 0:45 Jellyfish invade Myrtle Beach 0:39 Why county residents choose the State Park to visit the beach 0:33 Hard Rock Cafe pyramid demolished 2:10 NAACP offers new traffic plan for Bikefest; city sees too many issues with plan 1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe 1:52 Canal dredging nearing completion in North Myrtle Beach 2:52 Jessie Hernandez of CW's Wing and Rib Shack in Conway brings back Woodstock and pours her Carolina Breeze Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A video released by a South Carolina school district shows a boy falling out of a moving school bus on April 7, 2017, after the side emergency door came open. The driver had no idea that the boy had fallen until the children started screaming for him to stop. The second-grader cut his elbow and hurt his back and neck. Greenwood School District 52