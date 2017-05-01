Man bikes from Pacific to Atlantic Ocean to complete bucket-list journey

A 72-year-old Wyoming man completed his “bucket list” journey Monday afternoon when he walked his bike to the ocean at Myrtle Beach State Park after bicycling 3,877 miles from the Pacific to the Atlantic Ocean.
“My theory is, if you have nothing you are looking forward to or working hard at, it will take you out,” Jerry Fussell said.
Fussell took the back roads on his four-segment journey, making a point of meeting as many people along the way as possible.
“I think that I reconfirmed that the most important part of life, is the relationships you have with people,” he said after dipping his bike in the Atlantic Ocean.
