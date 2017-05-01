Local cop awarded “Police Officer of the Year”

A six-year veteran of the Myrtle Beach Police Department received one of the department’s highest honors on Monday afternoon.
Pfc. Jason Shumpert received the Rotary Club of Myrtle Beach’s Police Officer of the Year Award at the Ocean Reef Resort in Myrtle Beach for his outstanding work on the force.
“There were so many other deserving officers that work in this department, I mean we are stacked with a lot of great people that love what they do, so it’s a great honor to possess,” Shumpert said.
Shumpert, 32, has been on the force for around six years. During that time he’s developed, led, and participated in numerous operations which have led to the arrest of over 40 violent offenders. His efforts have resulted in over 16 cases adopted within the federal court system, according to the Rotary Club.
“He’s not willing to stand on the sidelines, he wants to get out there and work,” Chief of Police Warren Gall said. “He earned himself a position in our Gang Task Force, which is a pretty big accomplishment for a relatively new officer. But he’s mixed right in there, he’s learning how to investigate cases, taking them all the way to the federal level.”
Shumpert is also a member of the Myrtle Beach SWAT team and gives presentations for both the Gang Unit and SWAT team at the Realtor Association Tours, Leadership Academy, and the Citizen’s Police Academy.
“He’s a cheerleader for the department, and he’s a cheerleader for the community, which makes him a special pick and I think he’s very well deserved what he got,” Chief Gall said.
Michaela Broyles, 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
