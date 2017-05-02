Public gets shot to stop, or support target practice ban on some private property

After months of wrangling over how to outlaw the firing of weapons for target practice on most private property, the Horry County Council will hear what the public thinks of their proposed ordinance Wednesday night.
The final language will be discussed publicly for the first time in the council chambers at the Horry County Government and Justice Center located at 1302 Second Avenue in Conway beginning at 5 p.m.
Once the ordinance and maps of affected neighborhoods are explained, the audience will be allowed to ask questions of their council members and county staff, said Lisa Bourcier, Horry County spokeswoman.
Some officials initially balked at including bows in the description of weapons targeted by the ordinance.
However, bows were included as well as any rifle, gun, pistol, revolver “or other similar instrument from or by means of which any bullet, shot or other missile of any kind may be projected in a manner as to be likely to cause bodily injury or death to persons or domestic animals or damage to or destruction of property, or to enter the property of another without prior permission so to do.”
Firing the weapons intentionally or accidentally would be prohibited in any neighborhood with more than 11 housing lots, and only affects unincorporated Horry County.
The ordinance does not prevent anyone from firing a weapon in defense of life or property.
The maximum fine for breaking the law would be $500 or 30 days in jail.
