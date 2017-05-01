Conway K9 receiving new body armor

Conway Police Department’s K9 Roko is getting new body armor thanks to a nonprofit organization based in Massachusetts.
Roko will receive a bullet- and stab-resistant protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., according to a release from CPD.
K9 Roko’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Ty, California City Police Department” and should arrive in eight to 10 weeks, according to the release.
K9 Ty succumbed to injuries sustained on Aug. 3rd, 2016, during an apprehension of a suspect who was holding a woman and a child hostage inside a home in Boron, Calif., according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.
Roko is a two-year-old German Shepherd that was sworn in back in February, and assists in cracking down on drugs and finding missing people.
“For us, it’s just additional protection because the K9s are essentially officers,” Lt. Selena Small, spokeswoman with Conway Police, said. “They do a lot for the community, protect people, and it can save Roko’s life.”
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a charity in East Taunton, Mass., whose mission is “to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States,” according to the release.
The organization was established in 2009 to “assist law enforcement officers with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers,” the release says.
The donation to provide a protective vest for one K9 officer is $1,050, according to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.’s website. Each vest also values between $1,795 - $2,234, and has a five-year warranty, according to the website.
